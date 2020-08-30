The Sir John A Macdonald monument in Place du Canada was pulled off of it's foundation and destroyed on Saturday afternoon following a peaceful march in downtown Montreal organized by the Coalition for BIPOC Liberation, calling for defunding the police and asking for cities to reduce their police budgets by 50%.
The monument has been subject to multiple counts of vandalism over the years but have intensified since debates about some of Macdonald’s policies began earlier this year.
During the march, a leaflet was circulated describing Canada’s first prime minister as a 'white supremacist who orchestrated the genocide of Indigenous peoples'.
In video footage captured by onlookers, shared to social media, the statue's head, severed by the fall, was seen rebounding off the pavement. The body landed within inches of the cheering crowd.
Montreal police spokesperson, Jean Pierre Brabant confirmed that the statue was unbolted from it's platform, pulled down to the ground and sprayed with graffiti at approximately 2:45 p.m.
After the dramatic fall of the statue, police asked the crowd to leave the area over a loud speaker. Once the crowd was dispersed, a perimeter was set up around the area. No arrests were made.
A slew of comments on Twitter ensued the event.
Quebec premier, François Legault wrote a statement condemning the illegal act. "Destroying parts of our history is not the solution, vandalism does not have its place in our society and the monument must be restored."
In a similar approach, with acknowledgement of desired changes and mention of a possibility of change in what monuments may be added in the future, Montreal mayor, Valerie Plante wrote "Some historical monuments, here as elsewhere, are at the heart of current emotional debates. I reiterate that it's better to put them in context rather than remove them. I am also in favour of adding monuments that are more representative of the society to which we aspire."
Online debates have begun relating to whether or not the statue should be restored.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney reacted to the debates by stating on Twitter that "If the City of Montreal decides not to restore Wade’s statue of Macdonald to where it has stood for 125 years, we would be happy to receive it for installation on the grounds of Alberta’s Legislature."
"The extreme left is responsible for this kind of violence" he noted.
"Canada wouldn't exist without Sir John A. Macdonald. Canada is a great county, and one we should be proud of. We will not build a better future by defacing our past. It's time politicians grow a backbone and stand up for our country." Conservative leader, Erin Toole commented on Twitter.
