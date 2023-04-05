The Montreal community will be celebrating Israel's 75th birthday at the annual downtown rally 11 a.m. April 26 beginning at Phillips Square.
Many thousands usually turn out for the event.
2023 also marks the 20th year of the rally, and the first time since 2018 that the event is starting at Phillips Square. Construction and COVID required a change of location to Cabot Square and online, respectively.
"This multi-cultural event is the largest celebration for Israel in Canada," say the organizers, the Jewish Unity Partnership. "People from all walks of life: students, seniors, politicians, Jews, Christians and all faiths come together to celebrate with Israel. This important community event highlights the relationships between Montreal, Quebec, and Canada with the State of Israel. Please join us in this exciting celebration of Israel through song, dance and exciting guests."
Free shuttle buses are available from several locations, including Congregation Beth Tikvah in Dollard des Ormeaux and Shaar Shalom Synagogue in Laval at 9:45 a.m.; Federation CJA and the Sylvan-Adams YM-YWHA in Snowdon; Congregation Beth Ora in St. Laurent, Quartier Cavendish, Décarie Square and the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre in Côte St. Luc, and Congregation Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount at 10 a.m.
For more information, check out israelcelebration.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.