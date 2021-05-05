Montrealers take part in virtual solidarity rally for murdered Dr. Sarah Halimi

The Montreal community took part last week in a virtual solidarity rally for Dr. Sarah Halimi, a Parisian Jewish woman who in 2017 was assaulted and stabbed in her apartment, and was then thrown to her death from her third-floor window.
The event, held by Federation CJA, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and the Communauté sépharade unifiée du Québec, took place in light of the recent verdict by France’s Court of Cassation, which ruled that Halimi’s killer Kobili Traoré, who allegedly shouted “Allah Akbar” (God is Great) during his rampage, was “not criminally responsible” because he was high on marijuana. Protests of the verdict took place in Paris and other cities in France.
“I am Sarah, we are all Sarah,” said Eta Yudin, CIJA Quebec Vice President. “We are so fortunate to have found a way to express what everyone in Montreal wanted to do. Our hearts are with the Halimi family.”
“This is the power of community,” said an impassioned Federation CJA President Gail Adelson-Marcovitz. “We join Jewish Montrealers from all four corners of the city and beyond as one family, united in grief and in anger. What happened last week was scandalous. The Jewish community of France has spoken, the president of France has spoken and today, we echo their calls for justice, once and for all.”
Adelson-Marcovitz added that anti-Semitism “can no longer be ignored.
“In Canada, there is an incident of anti-Semitism every 24 hours. We will not tolerate fear, we will not tolerate hate. Not now, and not ever. Four long years have passed since Dr. Halimi’s horrific murder — we all remember the shocking details of what occurred April 4, 2017. To call the heinous circumstances that led to her horrendous killing anything other than anti-Semitism with a capital A is an insult to her memory and to the values that our society cherishes so dearly.
“Consuming narcotics or any other substance does not give anyone license to kill. The very notion is preposterous.”
During the ceremony, Montrealer and Dr. Halimi’s cousin Eric Allouch lit a candle in her memory. He said her murder was a “pre-meditated anti-Semitic act.This savage, this barbarian, this animal has already been condemned by divine justice,” he added.
Halimi’s brother William Attal also took part, but because of technical problems, his audio did not work and he could not be heard.
The Honourable Jacques Saada of the CSUQ quoted author and activist James Baldwin as saying “‘not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.’
“Today, we are gathered to confront anti-Semitism and blatant injustice.... The French law as it stands does not distinguish between mental impairment due to disease and the voluntary intake of narcotics. The French government intends to amend this law to close this loophole. Why not call this the Sarah Halimi amendment?”
Also taking part was France’s Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia, who provided details of the case and also said naming a new law after Halimi would be a “beautiful and powerful testament to her memory” and would ensure such a verdict does not happen again. The court dishonored the founding values of the republic, in particular fraternity, which is at the heart of our nation’s values,” he has written. “Anti-Semitism is anything but madness, it is a reprehensible criminal offense and in this case, a heinous crime, the trial of which will not take place, thus depriving those close to them of the recognition of their mourning.”
Cantor Daniel Benlolo of the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue concluded the ceremony by singing the Memorial Prayer.
On Thursday, B’nai Brith Canada urged the community to sign their online petition, directed at the French ambassador in Canada “and all people of good conscience who support us in the fight against hatred,” demanding justice for Halimi. B’nai Brith is also calling on the government of Canada to “demand that France fill the gaps in its laws that allowed for this kind of abhorrent result.”
“The worldwide Jewish community is appalled by this development, in the country that once led the fight for Jewish emancipation and equality,” said Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. “We will not be silent and accept this ruling as legitimate. We must all become the voice for Sarah Halimi and demand equality for all victims of injustice.”
The petition can be seen at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E343708QE&id=89.
