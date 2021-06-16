Montrealers stand vigil for murdered Muslim family

A vigil in solidarity with the Muslim community, one of two in Montreal last week, took place at Place des Arts June 9 following the murder three days before of members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario who were run over by a man driving a pickup truck.
The local vigil included a moment of silence and condemnations of racism, hate and Islamophobia.
The family — Salman Afzaal, 46, wife Madiha Salman, 44, daughter Yumna Salman, 15, and Talat Afzaal, 74— was killed while they were walking outdoors. Four out of five members died. Son Fayez, 9, survived but was in serious condition. The 20-year old driver faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
London police have said the family were targeted because they were Muslim. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the murders “an act of terrorism.” Vigils took place across Canada.
Numerous local leaders were on hand, including Montreal mayoral candidate Denis Coderre.
“It was important for me today to pay tribute to the victims of the attack in London and the Muslim community,” Coderre said. “We must condemn hatred, racism and violence, but also take action to ensure that this type of tragedy never happens again.
“We have reached a point where thoughts and prayers are no longer enough to put living together at the heart of our society,” he added. “Experts are present to support us in the challenge of abolishing radicalization and polarization. Their expertise must be put to good use.”
Also on hand was Jewish community leader Lionel Perez who is Montreal Opposition leader at city hall and a Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayoral candidate.
“This type of tragedy occurs too often and the danger is that these recurrences will make us indifferent to the intolerable,” Perez said.
Other groups present included the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), the Canadian Council of Muslim Women and the Centre Caribéenne et Afro-canadienne, and others.
Some commentators have attempted to link Bill 21, Quebec’s law banning people in authority in provincial institutions from wearing religious clothing on the job, and the murders. This prompted booing at provincial Anti-Racism Minister Benoit Charette during a rally Friday in Park Extension.
“There is no link between the two,” Charette told reporters. “What we can do is all work together to fight certain prejudices.”
Also on hand for the Park Extension rally were Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Coderre, and federal ministers Pablo Rodriguez and Mélanie Joly.
