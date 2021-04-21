Montrealers remember Israel's fallen

Members of the Montreal community tuned in last week in large numbers for the annual Federation CJA-Israeli Consulate Yom Hazikaron ceremony, to remember Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.
The event was held virtually, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on Federation CJA's Facebook page. The names and photos of several of the fallen were displayed, with a virtual candle.
Israeli Consul-General David Levy said that "each of these lost lives, each of these sacrifices, played a vital role in creating, defending and defining our homeland, which you and I love."
Levy added that while young Israeli soldiers were tasked to prevent infections and administer vaccines during the current pandemic, "they did not let down their guard along our borders, and beyond. In fact, the last year was one of the safest and quietest in our history. Despite the pandemic, we have so much to be thankful for, notably the Abraham Accords, a huge step towards peace in our region. This was the dream our sons and daughters died fighting for."
Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, said "we must never forget the lives of the men and women, young children, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who gave their lives in the ultimate sacrifice so that we, as a Jewish people, can call Israel our home and our State for eternity."
An emotional Rabbi Reuben Poupko of Côte St. Luc's Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue said the fallen "were the finest young people that our people ever produced.
"They made the ultimate sacrifice so there could be a Jewish homeland, safe and secure and something that was unimaginable in previous generations."
Other speakers included Rabbi Yamin Benarroch of Beth Zion Synagogue and École Maimonide, Rabbi Lisa Grushcow of Temple Emanu-El Beth Sholom in Westmount and Rabbi Anthony Knopf of Beth Ora Congregation in St. Laurent.
Cantor Adam Stotland of Shaare Zion Synagogue sang prayers and songs, and the relatives of Israel's fallen offered reflections, in Hebrew and English, including Maurice Moshe Shoshan and Rachel Dahan, brother and sister of Monique Shoshan, who was killed in 1977; and Montrealer Meirav Benedek, whose father Benny Benedek — who was prepared to come work in Canada — answered the call of duty and was killed during the 1982 war in Lebanon.
"When I lost my father, I was only a year and two months old," Benedek said. "I do not remember the trauma that shattered my family. The only evidence of my personal pain was in my mother's memory of how hard it was for her that, as a baby, I called out to my father at night, and when she came to comfort me, I shook my head to say no, abba (father in Hebrew).
"Now I live in Canada and my children are growing up like he did, with immigrant parents who speak a secret language at home. His was Hungarian, ours is Hebrew.... I appreciate the opportunity to share my experience that represents the loss of those who were too young to create their own personal memory. Thank you."
