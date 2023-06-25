Thousands of Montrealers in Parc Extension protested Bill 31, the new Quebec law that would make it more difficult for tenants to transfer leases.
They marched from the Parc Métro station throughout the borough. Other protests were held in other Quebec locales. The protesters also called for more social housing.
Currently, under conditions that have been in place for 52 years, if a tenant sublets an apartment, the landlord must charge the second party the same rent. Should Bill 31 pass, a landlord could charge up to 10 percent more monthly and can also more easily refuse the transfers.
Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau was forced to apologize after claiming that "“tenants have been misusing lease transfers to keep rental rates low” and that tenants should, “invest in real estate if they want to control their costs.”
Thursday's protest was organized by Comité d'action de Parc-Extension - CAPE in collaboration with the RCLALQ Droit Au Logement. The organizations called it the largest-ever housing demonstration in Quebec history.
"Around 4,000 people mobilized against evictions, against abusive rent hikes, against Bill 31, for social housing," organizers said. "There were banner drops, speeches, and moments of solidarity between tenants."
Protesters said subletting is one of the last ways a tenant can avoid rent increases. Some tenants have received especially high rent increases this year, some between six and nine percent — landlords have cited property tax increases and renovations.
Québec Solidaire has launched a petition against the lease transfer aspect of Bill 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.