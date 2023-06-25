Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.