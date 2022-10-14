The Quebec Transport Ministry is preparing to shut down three lanes in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel which will closures will last for at least three years, with one of the tunnel’s tubes closing permanently in 2025. The remaining open three lanes will serve both southbound and northbound drivers, with only two lanes remaining open for drivers heading toward Montreal and one lane for those going toward the South Shore. The exact dates of the closures have yet to be announced but are expected within the coming weeks. The closures come as a result of the ministry announcing in August that the tunnel was in desperate need of repairs and that construction would require more time and money than expected, with their initial estimates being off by approximately $900 million.
The 55-year-old tunnel sees about 120,000 vehicles drive through daily, with approximately 15,000 of those vehicles being heavy trucks.
The Quebec Transport Ministry has begun putting alleviation measures into effect, including creating hundreds of parking spaces in the Varennes, Beloeil, and Boucherville areas. They have also put buses into place to bring drivers to the Radisson Metro Station in Montreal’s east end. Bus fares will be free once the tunnel closures go into effect next month.
The tunnel is a connection to highways 20, 25, and Route 132, and acts as a regular route of travel for residents of the Mercier, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, and Anjou areas, who are already seeing the effects of the tunnel work, finding themselves stuck in traffic.
It is expected that more drivers will take the Jacques-Cartier bridge as a substitute which will cause increased traffic congestion in the eastern downtown area as a consequence.
