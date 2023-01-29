Montrealers gathered Saturday night at Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue in Côte St. Luc for a memorial for seven Israelis, including a 14-year-old boy, brutally murdered by a Palestinian terrorist at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov area of Jerusalem.
The attack was one of the worst in Israel in years. Three people were wounded. Those killed were Asher Natan, 14; Ilya Sosansky, 26; Natali Mizrahi, 45 and her husband Eli Mizrahi, 48; Rafael Ben Eliyahu, 56; Irina Korolova, 59; and Shaul Hai, 68. The terrorist was killed by police.
The gathering was sponsored by Kollel Torah MITzion, whose Rabbi Eitan Maazari was on hand, and the synagogues of the community.
"How does one process the idea that civilians are killed coming out of a synagogue in Jerusalem on International Holocaust Remembrance Day?" asked Israeli Consul General Paul Hirschson. "In what alternative universe is this acceptable behaviour? Personally, and on behalf of the government of the people of Israel, I say that for those who think this is acceptable behaviour, we will track you down and all your accomplices and we will bring justice to you."
Rabbi Reuben Poupko said the community has gathered too often to mourn the loss of Jewish life "at the hand of those who seek our destruction. "We know that the list of the guilty is large and has to be articulated," he added. "It is the shooter, the terrorist, the murderer, it is the Palestinian Authority which rewards terrorists and makes them into heroes. It's a world community that embolden the murderers by accepting their lies."
Also on hand was Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak.
On Saturday night, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs strongly objected to Foreign Policy Canada's reaction to the attack, which said, "Canada is gravely concerned by the alarming rise of tensions in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. We strongly condemn violence impacting innocent Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including recent events in Jenin. We call for a de-escalation of tensions. Human rights must be respected."
CIJA responded in a tweet that a military operation defending Israelis from a planned attack by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Canadian-listed terrorist entity, is "not the same as a Palestinian extremist targeting innocent Jews at synagogue on the Sabbath.
"The moral equivalence is offensive and unacceptable."
B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn tweeted that the world must "unreservedly condemn this attack and demand 'never again'!"
