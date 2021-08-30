Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials have found that the mental health of Montrealers has been worse than other Quebecers.Véronique Nadeau-Grenier, with the Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal (DSPM) of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île de Montréal, has stated that 1 in 3 Montrealers admitted last February that they have experienced anxiety or depression. In other parts of Quebec, only 1 in 5 struggled with their mental health.
Nadeau-Grenier notes that these numbers come from the most recent COVID-19 Pandemic Psychosocial Impact Survey — not confirmed by clinical examination or diagnosis. Last February, about 1 in 15 Montreal respondents to the survey admitted they considered suicide in the past 12 months. This compares to 1 in 20 in other parts of Quebec.
During the pandemic, public health officials have done a lot of mental health campaigning, which included promoting crisis lines and mental health support services. With the data that has been collected, Nadeau-Grenier explained that certain groups should be prioritized. This includes young adults, English speakers, essential workers, and those in the health care industry.
The data collection and analysis is still an ongoing process. But recently, there has been an improvement in the mental health of Montrealers. It is due to the relaxed measures that Montreal has experienced this summer. "We hope that this will not deteriorate with the return to school and the increase in cases that we are currently seeing," Nadeau-Grenier said, insisting everything must continue to be done to prevent the transmission of the virus.
