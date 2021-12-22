Montrealers, who were seen lining up in great numbers for COVID tests, may have to wait until the new year to get the more accurate PCR tests, say reports
The reports say government testing sites have no appointment openings until 2022, or no openings at all yet.
The CIUSS West Island posted on Twitter Tuesday that "due to high traffic at our walk-in COVID-19 screening clinics, located in Kirkland and Verdun (Douglas Mental Health University Institute), the maximum testing capacity has been reached for the day."
The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la sante et des services sociaux union, representing 5,400 laboratory technicians, told the Canadian Press that laboratories are being pushed to their limits and there's a "feeling of despair."
