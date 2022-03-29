Montrealers gathered Tuesday night in person at Côte St. Luc's Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue, and via Zoom, for a quickly organized prayer vigil after 11 Israelis were killed and many injured in three terrorist attacks.
On hand were Rabbi Reuben Poupko, Israeli Consul-General Paul Hirschson and Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich of Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem.
On the night of March 29, Israel time, a Palestinian terrorist killed five Israelis in Bnei Brak. The terrorist was killed by police. On Sunday, two Border Police officers were killed and 12 people were injured by two Arab-Israeli terrorists who swore allegiance to the terrorist group ISIS. The terrorists were killed. And on March 22, four people were killed and two were wounded in a stabbing attack at a Beersheba mall by an Arab Israeli who had ties to ISIS. The terrorist was killed.
Hirschson told the gathering that "our thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured."
He added that the terrorists will not win because they are "on the wrong side of history.
"This is one of the reasons I know why they're on the wrong side of history, because here so far away in Montreal, we get together to grieve, to support, to stand together, that sense of community, that's what has taken us through for hundreds of years and will continue to do so in the future."
Rabbi Poupko said those killed in the attacks "came from the entire spectrum of Israeli life." He also pointed to the 2020 peace accords between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
"The Consul-General reminded us that the world is changing in some very dramatic and positive directions, but there are some people who refuse to understand that and are still living in the past," he added. "What we're watching today, in the last three attacks, are the death spasms of a rejection of the State of Israel that no longer makes sense, that leads to so much bloodshed. And there are people still living in Israel and on its borders who are dedicated to shedding Jewish blood. But thank God we live in a time where Jewish blood is not shed with impunity. Thank God we live in a time where we, the Jewish people, know how to defend ourselves.... We hope and we pray we never have to mourn again."
(0) comments
