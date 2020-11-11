Montrealers commemorate Kristallnacht virtually

The Montreal community marked the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom against the Jewish population of Germany and Austria that is considered a precursor to the Holocaust, in a virtual Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM)-presented ceremony Sunday. The ceremony had to be virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The world stood by as state-sanctioned violence was unleashed against the Jews of Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia,” said Stephen Strauber, co-president of the Kristallnacht committee, who spoke along with Yvonne Bensimon, member of the Remembrance Committee. “This pogrom marked the turning point in Hitler and the Nazis’ war against the Jews....We must never cease our work of remembrance.” Israeli Consul-General David Levy pointed out that 92 people were killed during the days of violence, hundreds were beaten and 30,000 were sent to concentration camps “for the sole reason that they were Jews.
“The world remained deaf and blind to what was unfolding before their eyes, and what later brought about one of humanity’s worst tragedies,” Levy added. “Today, 82 years later, we know that the international community’s silence and turning of a blind eye to this plight of Jews under the Nazi regime played an instrumental role in facilitating the genocide of six million in the Shoah. As we reflect on that night, I can’t help but wonder if the State of Israel had existed 10 years sooner, so many European Jews would have had refuge and a safe place to return to.
“The existence of the State of Israel today is a guarantee of the safety of Jews all over the world. And we must raise awareness of the totalitarian regimes that continue to perpetuate crimes against humanity by violating even the most basic rights of their own citizens.” As part of the ceremony, the song Unter Dayne Vayse Shtern was performed by Holocaust survivor Sidney Zoltak and introduced by Aron Gonshor. Author Jonathan Kirsch discussed his book The Short Strange Life of Herschel Grynszpan, about the Jewish young man who killed a German diplomat, providing the Nazis with a pretext to launch Kristallnacht, and answered questions from Strauber and Kristallnacht committee member Adele Goldstein. Cantor Daniel Benlolo of the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue of Montreal sang the Memorial Prayer, and a memorial candle was lit to conclude the ceremony.
