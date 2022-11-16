Montrealers commemorate 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht

The Montreal community gathered for the first time in person since 2019 at the Gelber Centre last week for the annual commemoration of Kristallnacht, the Nov. 9-10, 1938 Nazi-organized pogrom against the businesses, places of worship and homes of the Jewish populations of Germany and Austria.
Kristallnacht is viewed as a precursor to the Holocaust.
The annual event, organized by the Montreal Holocaust Museum, this year largely focused on the Heart From Auschwitz, a heart-shaped booklet created by Zlatka Pitluk at Auschwitz in 1944 and given as a 20th birthday present, at great risk, to Fania Fainer. The Heart is part of the exhibit at the MHM, and will have a prominent place in the future downtown museum.
Numerous people were in attendance, including Holocaust survivors and their families, Honourary MHM president Steven Cummings, the consuls-general of Germany, France, Hungary, Austria, the Netherlands and Poland; Quebec Minister of Higher Education Pascale Déry, Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, former Justice Minister Irwin Cotler and many others.
Stephen Strauber, chair of the MHM’s Kristallnacht committee, said that “all who witnessed Kristallnacht or lived through its horrific consequences can never forget.
“As His Excellency Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, once stated, ‘the Holocaust began with the sound of shattered glass, and ended with the silence of the dead.’”
Déry told the event that “we must commemorate not only to bear witness and to express our solidarity with the survivors of this tragedy, even if it’s impossible to put words to such events, but above all, to prevent the victims of the Holocaust from ever being forgotten.”
Rivka Augenfeld, a refugee rights advocate, reminded the audience of Canada’s “none is too many” policy during the Holocaust regarding Jewish refugees.
“How did so many countries, so many governments and individuals stand by?” she said. “The historical record is there. Still, we shake and cry every time we hear one story. We try to understand how so few were moved to action and how so many — the vast majority of people with power — did nothing, or worse.”
A 1998 video testimony in Yiddish from Zlatka Pitluk, in which she told the story of how she created the Heart From Auschwitz, followed. There was then a panel discussion regarding the Heart moderated by former CTV News anchor Tarah Schwartz, now Director of Communications and Marketing at the MUHC Foundation, and Fania Fainer’s daughter Sandy Fainer; Karina Feler of Argentina, Zlatka Pitluk’s granddaughter; and Paul Pitluk, first cousin of Zlatka Pitluk’s husband Julio.
The Heart “is my mother’s second heart,” Sandy Fainer said. “Fania always had two hearts since I was a child, and one of them, I discovered quite young. I understood, in some sense, it was an extension of who she was and how treasured she was and how she treasured it and us and life.”
Feler said it was still a wrenching experience to watch her grandmother’s 1998 testimony that night, even though she has seen it many times.
“But watching it with all of you, it’s so emotional. And seeing the Heart here, I was overwhelmed.... I feel so proud of her, she was a proud women. I miss her, she passed away four years ago. What she did was so powerful.”
Paul Pitluk came to the MHM with Zlatka in 1998 to record her testimony.
Holocaust survivor Fishel Goldig sang the Memorial Prayer, longtime educator Arlazar Eliashiv of the March of the Living recited Kaddish and Holocaust survivor Leo Dortort and his family lit a memorial candle.
