A Montreal man in his twenties is seeking to have a Quebec law struck down that allows police to stop motorists without reasonable cause is being joined in his fight by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
Joseph-Christopher Luamba is demanding changes to the Canadian Criminal Code as well as the Quebec Highway Code and wants Quebec Superior Court to declare unconstitutional the law that allows the practice of traffic stops without suspecting any offence being committed. The CCLA will present evidence and support Luamba during his case arguing that the practice is unjustified and arbitrary in addition to trampling on Charter rights.
The random and arbitrary interception of motorists on public roadways without good cause is a massive leap and intrusion into the private lives of citizens and a violation of individual liberties say many observers, as well as a way to enable and bolster racial profiling. In Luamba’s case it allegedly facilitated his being pulled over four times without reason or charge during a 14-month period, in what he calls clear cases of racial profiling.
Between 2014 and 2017, Black and Indigenous persons were four to five times more likely to be stopped by police than white people, according to an independent study by a team led by UQAM sociology professor Vincent Armony who is today running for Montreal city council in the Snowdon district of CDN-NDG with Projet Montréal.
A date has not yet been set for Loomba's case.
