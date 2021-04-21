While the Montreal community couldn’t gather in the thousands downtown for the traditional Israel Day parade downtown because of COVID-19, the community was still able to celebrate with a highly entertaining and inspiring online presentation.
The video, which can be seen at www.thesuburban.com/special/israel_rally/video-celebration-for-israel-s-73rd-anniversary/article_d48fbd46-9b9b-11eb-937c-4fbcb759ea87.html, was a mix of performances, photos of past rallies interspersed with the performances and messages from numerous political, diplomatic, artistic and academic notables.
CBC Montreal broadcaster Catherine Verdon-Diamond, who lived in Israel for four years, hosted again this year. She noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual rally.
Israeli Consul-General David Levy, in his last Israel Day message before he leaves Montreal this summer, said that 73 years ago, “Israel was reborn and proudly rejoined the family of nations.
“Our country was one of the greatest and most exciting success stories of the 20th century, and today we are positioned to become a global leader of innovation, science and technology,” he added. “We would not have done it without your support. Our greatest dream is to live in peace and cooperation with all our neighbours, and we are committed to pursue any opportunity to promote that goal.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that this year’s celebration is different, “and virtual celebrations are not the same as marching downtown or celebrating at Place du Canada in Montreal.
“But I’m still glad we can be together to celebrate this important day. For 73 years, Canada and Israel have been close friends and partners. Canada will continue to stand proudly with Israel when it’s unfairly singled out on the world stage, and we will continue to condemn BDS (the Boycott Divestment Sanction movement) and any movement that attacks our Israeli friends, Jewish Canadians and the values we share.”
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin noted that “over the last 70 years, I have had the great privilege of learning from you.
“I deeply admire the strong spirit of mutual responsibility which characterizes so many Jewish communities and I deeply appreciate the diverse expressions of Jewish identity. I’m very proud of all that we have accomplished together. Yet, while we have come far, there is still so much more we can do. I want to thank all of you for all you do for Israel, and the Jewish people for being side by side with Israel, for defending Israel, for defending Zionism and the Jewish people. This place will always be your home.”
“To our amazing brothers and sisters from the Jewish community of Montreal Canada, we miss you so much,” said Be’er Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich. “I hope you keep yourself safe and well during the time of COVID-19. I hope you keep integrating the deep relationships between Canada and Israel, between the City of Montreal and the City of Be’er Sheva.”
Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens also expressed his best wishes.
“I’m wishing Israel a very happy birthday, hope you’re enjoying this celebration and I hope our next celebration is with the Stanley Cup,” he said, also adding that he hoped his injured thumb would heal. However, it was reported Wednesday he will likely not return to playing before the end of the regular season.
“Let us remember the price we have paid to celebrate this day, and our responsibility and duty to continue to help build a great country that gives our lives special meaning,” said Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.
Other greetings came from Greece Consul General Michalis Gavriilidis, Dollard des Ormeaux Mayor Alex Bottausci, United States Consul General Ana Escrogima, Egypt Consul General Hossam Muharram; Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA; the Honourable Jacques Saada of the Communauté Sépharade Unifiée de Québec, Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg, France Consul General Anne Sophie Lagoutte, Belgium Consul General Hendrik Van De Velde, Côte St. Luc councillor and mayoral candidate David Tordjman, Professor Alon Wolf of Technion University, Tel Aviv University president Ariel Porat, Italy Consul General Silvia Costantini, Ben Gurion University of The Negev, Dr. Theodore Halatsis of the Canadian Hellenic Congress, Israel Defence Forces soldiers who came from Montreal, actress Fran Drescher and numerous students from local schools.
Musical performances came from hip-hop artist Nissim Black, the Sawuti Children’s Choir of Uganda, Kol Esperanza, Dudu Fisher; Ethan Lubarsky, 10, Alexis Gordon, Sarah Kuluga, and David Terriault of the Segal Centre; Cantor Adam Stotland of Shaare Zion Synagogue, Cantor Daniel Benlolo of the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue and Samuel Moyal of Canadian Magen David Adom.
At the end of the presentation, the community was invited to the next Israel rally, to take place downtown May 5, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.