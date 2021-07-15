Montrealers can now record police

On an interactive map that can be found on the website www.STOPMTL.ca, Montrealers can now record their police stop experiences. It is part of an effort to collect more data on what happens during police stops in the city.
Montrealers can report police stop incidents that happened recently, as well as past experiences that can go back decades. People who are 15-years or older can anonymously fill out a form that will explain the reason for the police stop, where it took place, their age, gender, ethnicity, and other important details.
Carolyn Côté-Lussier — the research project’s lead investigator and a professor of Urban studies at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) — stated that the goal of the project is to get a better picture of the realities of police actions in Montreal.
The research project is a response to the reports of racial and social profiling by the SPVM. One independent report in 2019 demonstrated that Black and Indigenous people are 4 to 5 times more likely to be stopped by police than if they were white. In addition, Arab Montrealers are twice as likely to be stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.