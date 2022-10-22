The Young Bar of Montreal is offering free legal advice this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, a group of volunteer lawyers and notaries will be available to call for questions at 1-844-779-6232.
The Young Bar of Montreal Call-in Legal Clinic is an opportunity to get informed about your rights and responsibilities. Whether it concerns family, consumer goods, work, administration of an estate, or other issues, volunteer lawyers will answer your questions.Callers shouldn’t expect their issues to be solved completely, but at least be put on the right path to understand what can be done going forward.
The service has been offered twice a year since 2018, reaching over 4,000 calls in 2021. The service is free to all residents of Quebec as part of the YBM’s mission to increase access to justice.
