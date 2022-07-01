Air Canada is being called upon by consumer rights groups to provide compensation to an estimated hundreds of thousands of passengers whose summer flights have been cancelled.
Air Canada has announced that it will be cutting 15 percent of departures this month and in August as travel has increased greatly this year. According to reports, this will result in the dropping of 9,500 flights, about 154 a day and mainly from Pearson Airport in Toronto and Trudeau Airport in Montreal. International flights to destinations other than the U.S. are not affected.
Sylvie De Bellefeuille, a lawyer with Quebec-based advocacy group Option consommateurs, told the media that customers are owed compensation for cancelled flights as detailed in the Passengers' Charter.
The group recently posted on Twitter, "we are pleased with the publication of the changes to the Passengers Charter. They confirm the obligation of airlines to reimburse passengers (and not only to offer travel credits) in the event of flight cancellation, one of our repeated requests."
The Air Passenger Protection Regulations says "airlines are required to pay passengers compensation for flight delays or cancellations that are in their control and not related to safety. Passengers are entitled to compensation based on the length of delay at arrival at their final destination," of between $400 for a three-hour delay and $1,000 for nine hours' delay or more.
De Bellefeuille told the media that as it is Air Canada's decision to cancel the flights, "people should have a right of compensation.”
Air Canada has said its reason for the cancellations is strains on global aviation that are "unprecedented and unforeseen.”
Gabor Lukacs, president of the Air Passenger Rights advocacy group, told the media that “cancellations are within the carrier's control ... Airlines may claim otherwise, but those claims hold no water.”
Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick told the media that customers can request a refund at any time.
