Montrealer says he keeps being racially profiled

Wayne King said he has been racially profiled for the second time in two years, earlier this month and in 2019.
King filed a complaint after the first incident, and that process is not completed.
"It keeps happening," he told the media.
The father of four says that after 5 p.m. April 9, Montreal police followed him for a kilometre as he drove alone in a rented BMW, which he was returning to Enterprise in Côte des Neiges. King says he was pulled over on De la Savane and was told by the two officers they were doing a random spot check.
King told the media he believes he was stopped because he wears dreadlocks and was driving a BMW. In recent years, many Black Montrealers have complained of being stopped while driving luxury cars, and held a protest parade to draw attention to that.
"I was one minute away from the rental office," King told the media at a virtual news conference. “He just said to me that he noticed that I had a rental plate, which, to me, that question didn't make any sense.
“You're allowed to rent a car. I asked him if it was illegal. And then he was trying to make kind of small talk with me, which I was not interested in. I just wanted to go about my business.”
The SPVM responded to the media that it does not comment on specific cases, and that officers who see an infraction being committed have the discretion to enforce the law and hand out tickets.
King is filing his second complaint with the police ethics commissioner and the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission. His first was after he was stopped by police in July 2019 while walking in the Plateau with his wife and baby. King said he was asked for ID while speaking with a friend and was told first by police that they were responding to a complaint against him and then that he matched an alleged perpetrator's description.
According to media reports, Fo Niemi, executive director of the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR), is assisting King with both complaints.
