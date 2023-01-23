Montrealer found guilty of promoting hatred against Jews

Montrealer Gabriel Sohier Chaput, 36, was found guilty by Quebec Court judge Judge Manlio Del Negro of one count of promoting hatred against Jews for a 2017 article Chaput wrote for the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.
The article called for "non-stop Nazism everywhere, until the very streets are flooded with the tears of our enemies" and referred to a Holocaust survivor as an "oven-dodger."
Chaput, who wrote hundreds of articles for the website under the alias "Charles Zeiger', claimed his article, which lauded neo-Nazi posters on a British Columbia bus stop, was satire. The judge disagreed, saying Chaput's behaviour "goes against the values of our society."
An article by B'nai Brith Canada points out that "in addition to having been described as one of the main contributors and strategists on the [Daily Stormer] site, Chaput also allegedly used the site to prey on his fellow Montrealers and recruit them to his ideology through encrypted chat rooms. Chaput was also a participant in the now-infamous 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that resulted in the death of a protester." B'nai Brith alerted the SPVM to Chaput back in 2018.
The judge also ruled in the case that there is no debate that Nazism and the deaths of millions of Jews were linked, a point contested in a previous hearing by Chaput's lawyer.
This is a developing story.
