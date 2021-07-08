Montrealer dies in Florida condo collapse

One of the identified victims in the Florida condo collapse is a former Montrealer named Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth.She died in the collapse with her husband Tzvi Ainsworth. Ingrid was the first Canadian identified in the tragic accident. She was a member of the well-know Fellig family.
Their bodies were found 11 days after the condo building collapsed. Ingrid was 66 and Tzvi was 68. Ingrid was from Montreal and Tzvi was from Australia. The couple lived in Canada and Australia, before moving to South Florida in order to be closer to their kids. Even though the Ainsworth family was mostly in Florida, they still had extended family in Montreal. The couple had seven children, and recently celebrated the birth of two grandchildren.
On Wednesday July 7, emergency workers on the scene of the condo collapse gave up efforts of finding survivors under the rubble. No victims of the collapse were found alive since the first hours after the condo building crumbled on June 24. Efforts have shifted into finding the bodies of other victims.
Global Affairs Canada has stated there are three other Canadians that are still missing.
