Montreal will require people to wear face coverings in enclosed public places starting July 27 because of COVID-19, Mayor Valérie Plante announced Monday afternoon.
Plante wrote that "over the past few days, we have witnessed the emergence of some outbreaks in the suburbs of Montreal, which could undermine the efforts we have been making since the beginning of this pandemic. I want to be clear— we must do everything we can to protect ourselves."
The Montreal Mayor added that the city will "allow a period of adjustment and grace so that everyone is ready. While we will not hesitate to crack down on offenders in the long run in order to enforce the regulations, we see this as a way to help merchants more easily enforce the rules with their customers and to target a minority of offending institutions. It's a whole part of our economy, as well as the health and wages of thousands of workers, at stake."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.