Montreal West council passed a resolution at its April 24 council meeting to join Côte St. Luc’s legal action against articles of the new language law Bill 96.
Westmount council did so as well at its recent meeting.
“This includes the filing of a stay of proceedings and the eventual contestation of the merits in order to avoid the detrimental and financial effects that Bill 96 will have on bilingual municipalities,” said Montreal West Councillor Lauren-Small Pennefather.
She added that while the cost of the legal challenge will be shared amongst participating municipalities, the amount will be on a pro-rated basis based on the size of each city or town. As well, CSL will be the representative of all the co-plaintiffs” in communication with Grey Casgrain s.e.n.c, the law firm of noted constitutional lawyer Julius Grey.
“This is the first step of a challenge and this step is very limited,” Mayor Beny Masella told the meeting. “It’s not all encompassing. So we’re signing on for their first step of the challenge. Right now, they’re figuring it’s going to be anything between 50 cents and a dollar per resident, so we’re talking between $2,500 and $5,000 to have this be part of the first challenge of Bill 96.”
At their March council meeting, CSL council authorized applying for a subsidy from the Union des municipalités du Québec under its “Request for subsidy or intervention to municipal legal action funds” program for future legal proceedings contesting the law.
“What we’re working on is partnering with cities with bilingual status throughout the province of Quebec,” Councillor Steven Erdelyi explained at the time. “We have reached out to those cities and are working on a legal case that will be based on five provisions of Bill 96. In a perfect world, we’d go after all the provisions, but we have to focus on those we consider most harmful and unacceptable to municipalities, including Côte St. Luc.”
The provisions being targeted are the prohibition for contracts to be written in a language other than French, “even if both parties agree,”; allowing OQLF inspectors to inspect and seize, at any time without notice, any documents, equipment and computers from any municipal body; that cities have to declare in resolutions that they want to maintain their bilingual status if the English mother tongue population is below 50 percent; that the Language minister or another designated minister can withhold provincial government grants to a city if they don’t comply with any provision of the law; and that a city has to punish any employee who does not comply with Bill 96.
