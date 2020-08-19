Montreal West has released an extensive document of its age-friendly proposals to enhance the lives of local seniors.
The town has worked on its Municipalité amie des ainés (MADA) initiative for more than two years, with surveys, focus groups, individual interviews, public consultations and a general invitation to the community to provide feedback. The concept of age-friendly municipalities was developed by the World Health Organization in 2005.
“By adopting our MADA Policy and Action Plan for 2020-2025, the Municipal Council affirms its desire to create the right conditions for seniors in Montreal West to stay happily in their community,” Mayor Beny Masella wrote in the introduction to the draft plan. “Therefore, we are committed to coordinating and monitoring the implementation of the action plan, in close collaboration with the Municipal Council, municipal services and the MADA Steering Committee.”
Councillor Colleen Feeney, chair of the town’s Steering Committee, wrote that the Age-Friendliness Plan of Action is “the first of its type in Montreal West.
“As with all strategic plans, this is a living document which will evolve and be reviewed on a regular basis. I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that Montreal West remains both a wonderful town to grow up in and a wonderful one to age in as well...The objectives and actions comprise the main part of the full Plan of Action 2020-2025 report which will be submitted to the [Quebec] government for MADA certification shortly.”
The document points out that as of 2016, 16.9 percent of Montreal West’s population was 65 years old and over, a 20 percent increase from 2011. This is expected to increase to 22.6 percent by 2036, and that a third of the town will be 55 and older by that time as well.
“This demographic shift will likely be the most significant factor in the planning and delivery of services for all governments and organizations,” the document adds.
The proposals include:
• “Ensuring sidewalks are well maintained and adequately cleared of snow, ice and other obstructions.”
• “Developing a system for reporting sidewalk cracks and potholes.”
• “Continuing the plan to replace and improve lighting on streets.”
• “Increasing the number of buildings with access ramps and rails.”
• “Increasing the number of automatic doors in the public buildings.
• “Seeking funding to install elevators in buildings where possible.”
• “Ensuring our parks are senior-friendly, with water fountains and benches in the shade.”
• “Exploring the development of a community garden.”
• “Encouraging enhancements to our public buildings and library adapted to the needs of seniors.”
• “Seeking grants to build a new recreation centre adapted to the needs of seniors.”
• “Approaching the STM and EXO [transit authorities] regarding the possibility of increasing the diversity and frequency of bus and train routes and improved rates for seniors.”
• “Exploring a volunteer shuttle for town events, such as Remembrance Day and Canada Day.”
• “Developing a seniors’ webpage on the Montreal West website with information pertaining to services for seniors.”
• “Considering an annual consultation with seniors.”
• “Seeking to identify isolated or vulnerable seniors and creating mechanisms for communicating with them, particularly in times of emergency.”
• “Promoting housing developments adapted to the needs of seniors and researching the feasibility and impact of other housing alternatives for seniors, such as intergenerational dwellings, co-living, and granny flats.”
• “Developing ways to reach out to caregivers, and to seniors who are isolated or less mobile to invite them to participate in events.”
The entire document can be seen via Montreal West’s website, montreal-west.ca.
