Montreal West releases 2020-2025 age-friendly policy

Montreal West has released the final version of its age-friendly policy for 2020 to 2025, following a community action plan that was released this past August.
The town has worked on its Municipalité amie des ainés (MADA) initiative for more than two years, with surveys, focus groups, individual interviews, public consultations and a general invitation to the community to provide feedback. The concept of age-friendly municipalities was developed by the World Health Organization in 2005.
"By adopting our Municipalité amie des aînés Policy and Action Plan for 2020-2025, the Municipal Council affirms its desire to create the right conditions for seniors in Montreal West to stay happily in their community," Mayor Beny Masella wrote in the latest document's foreword.
Councillor Colleen Feeney, chair of the town’s Steering Committee, wrote that "this is a living document which will evolve and be reviewed on a regular basis. I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure that Montreal West remains both a wonderful town to grow up in and a wonderful one to age in as well.
The document also points out the goals were developed before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic only served to emphasize the need to have systems in place to care for our seniors, who have been the most vulnerable group in this pandemic. In fact, out of necessity, one of the plan’s objectives: 'to establish a plan of action to reach seniors in times of emergency' has almost been achieved. To lessen the effects of the pandemic, a network of trained volunteers was created to reach out to seniors and give them support, including the purchasing of groceries and regular follow-up calls."
The objectives in the policy include, among many:
• Improving general accessibility to public buildings by increasing the number of buildings with access ramps and rails, increasing the number of automatic doors in the public buildings, and seeking funding to install elevators in buildings where possible."
• Improving the quality and features of public space to encourage active lifestyles by ensuring our parks are senior-friendly, with water fountains and benches in the shade, upgrading the walking/running track in Hodgson Field, and developing a park walk with signage and benches."
• "Facilitating pedestrian and bicycle safety in town by providing signage and investigate options to ensure pedestrians, bicycles, baby carriages, mobility scooters, etc. can safely co-exist on Westminster, and considering the addition of bike paths in the town."
• "Facilitating access to information for seniors by developing a seniors’ webpage on the Montreal West website with information pertaining to services for seniors, and assessing specific information needs for seniors not already served by existing communication tools."
• Increasing the housing options for seniors wishing to remain in Montreal West by creating an inventory of existing housing by category, e.g. duplex, condo, apartment, identifying areas for potential future development and promoting housing developments adapted to the needs of seniors."
The full document can be seen at montreal-west.ca.
