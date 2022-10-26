Montreal West launches electronics recycling service

The Town of Montreal West has launched a new recycling service for small electronic devices, as part of its sustainability efforts.
The town installed an Electrobac smartbin at the entrance of the Legion Memorial Rink Arena on 220 Bedbrook Avenue.
“The Electrobac accepts a wide variety of small electronic devices including cell phones, cameras, MP3 players, ink cartridges, peripherals, headphones and chargers among many others,” says a town statement.
According to the company’s website, electrobac.com, the Electrobac “recycles your electronics in our smartbin, and [tracks] your contributions to the environment with our sensors installed inside of the bin.” Then, “our logistics team will securely empty the smartbin, your e-waste is either refurbished or recycled” and “your data (photos, videos and all information) is permanently destroyed.”
The town statement adds that “electronic waste usually contains lead, mercury and other harmful components. As an RQO certified company, Electrobac follows strict regulations to ensure the protection of the data on your devices and a high environmental standard for a sustainable disposal of all the electronics.
“In line with the goals of the town’s Residual Materials Management Policy that aims to increase the rate of residual materials diverted from landfill, we urge you to join the circular economy movement and dispose of your e-waste sustainably in the Electrobac.”
