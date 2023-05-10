Montreal West had $276,000 surplus last year: financial report

Montreal West had a $276,000 surplus by the end of 2022, Councillor Colleen Feeney told the April 24 council meeting as part of the town's audited financial statements.
"The main reason for this was very, very strong revenues, which exceeded the budget by $638,000," she pointed out. "That was led by Recreation revenues at $253,000 over budget, as programs came back to normal after COVID. We also had interest income of $120,000, thanks to the increase of interest rates. Duties on transfers from homes were $119,000, and even though this was less than 2021, it did exceed our estimates, and we were also paid about $60,000 more en lieu from the [provincial] government for educational institutions, so that's the bulk of that."
Feeney also explained that the $638,000 that exceeded the budget in revenues was offset by "$100,000 extra in remuneration costs paid over budget due to paying out the bank of vacation days to employees who had left, and there was some additional overtime in the arena as well.
"As well, $200,000 was spent — capital out of operating expenses— related to equipment, and building improvements at Public Works and the town hall, and a certain portion for the Recreation Centre, $99,000. As a result, the town did not have to do any borrowing...There was also $60,000 in extra expenses at Public Works, related to snow removal — that was the main culprit, there."
Feeney added that the net debt at the end of 2022 was $12.6 million.
"This is down from $13.3 million, even though we'd done capital expenditures of over $1 million last year. There will be further details in my communiqué article."
