The number of COVID-19 cases mostly fell or were low in the west end and West Island between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 compared to the previous week, which is in line with lower COVID numbers across the province lately
In west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases fell from six to less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, cases decreased from 10 to nine.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases remained at 34.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases fell from 27 to 24.
• In Dorval, new cases fell from seven to less than five.
• In Hampstead, new cases were at seven both weeks.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased sharply from 13 to less than 5.
• In Montreal West, cases decreased sharply from 21 to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases declined sharply from 11 to less than five.
• In Pointe Claire, cases fell from seven to less than five.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Senneville, cases fell from less than five to zero.
• In Westmount, cases fell from 18 to 11.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges/NDG, cases fell from 73 to 68. Early last month, cases were at 100.
• In Lachine, new cases fell sharply from 35 to 20.
• In LaSalle, new cases declined from 58 to 53.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases remained at less than five.
• In Outremont, new cases rose sharply from less than five to 16.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases rose from 30 to 42.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell sharply from 87 to 40.
• In Verdun, new cases remained at 25.
The only area with a three-digit new case number was Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension (104, down from 100 the presvious week).
(1) comment
It is called natural heard immunity...it has nothing to do with the jabs
