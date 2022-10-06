Montreal warns of ticket payment scam

The City of Montreal is warning residents to beware of a text message purporting to be from the city regarding an unpaid statement of offence.
"Did you receive a text message about an unpaid ticket?" the advisory says. "Watch out! This is a fraud attempt. Find out what you need to know."
The city added that "a phishing scam is currently circulating via text messages that purport to be from Montreal’s municipal court.
"The message warns you that payment for one of your tickets is overdue. It encourages you to pay it online on a website that looks very similar to the city’s. Please note that the [city] never uses text messages or e-mails to communicate with residents."
The city advises that "if you receive this type of message, you should: delete it immediately [and] do not click on the link.
"If you are a victim of fraud, you can contact the SPVM (police department)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.