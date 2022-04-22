Montreal's opposition wants the city to officially recognize Jewish Heritage Month in May. If city council agrees, and it seems likely it will, Montreal will join Canada, the borough of Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce, Vancouver and Toronto in officially recognizing and designating May as a time to recognize and celebrate the rich heritage and profound contributions of the city’s longstanding Jewish community.
Snowdon councillor Sonny Moroz is tabling the motion Monday night, two days after the conclusion of Passover, and two days before the marking of Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day.) With Montreal's Jewish community so widespread and diverse in terms of its geography, its institutions and historic landmarks, this recognition could serve as an anchor point for the community he told The Suburban, as well as for the community-at-large. “For the last two years we've seen the continuous rise of anti-Semitism and hate in general; having a set time and place where the entire community can discuss things is what we need,” he says, adding it can help promote tolerance and share the community’s experiences with the wider Montreal and Quebec community.
It's the same as with other designated periods on the community calendar such as Black History Month or Filipino Heritage Month, he says. “It doesn't re-invent history but allows the community (and its multiple diverse elements) to come together as one and plan ahead, to realign everyone’s priorities.”At last count Montreal Jews numbered some 91,000 people, making it the second largest Jewish community in Canada.
Montreal is also the Canadian city that welcomed the most Holocaust survivors after the Second World War, and throughout the evolution of its size and makeup, its obstacles, challenges and successes, the community has mightily contributed to the economic, cultural, institutional and academic success of Montreal and Quebec. In fact, the first organized community practicing Judaism in Canada was established in Montreal as early as 1768 with the formation of Congregation Shearith Israel noted the motion seconded by Saint-Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa, Darlington councillor Stéphanie Valenzuela, and Côte-de-Liesse councillor Vana Nazarian.
In March 2018, city council officially marked the 250th anniversary of the Shearith Israel Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue (now located in Snowdon,) which has contributed to the reception and integration of Jews in Montreal since its erection in 1768, some four decades before Ezekiel Hart became the first Jewish elected member of the Legislative Assembly of Lower Canada.
