Montreal Tower, Champlain Bridge illuminated to remember The Holocaust

The Olympic Stadium's Montreal Tower is one of several landmarks being illuminated in yellow light the night of Jan. 27 to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. The Champlain Bridge will also be illuminated in yellow, from sunset to 1 a.m.
The illumination is part of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs - the advocacy arm of Jewish Federations of Canada - and the World Jewish Congress's #WeRemember campaign. Buildings and landmarks also being illuminated across Canada include the National Holocaust Monument, BC Place, the CN Tower, and Niagara Falls among others.
Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as designated by the United Nations to commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in January 1945.
The images from the Jan. 27 illuminations are going to be projected at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site. Also, federal leaders released messages marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
"One of the darkest chapters in history, the Holocaust is a stark reminder of the dangers of allowing antisemitism, xenophobia, prejudice, and discrimination to spread unchallenged," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated. "It also reminds us that silence must never be an option when humanity is threatened. Sadly, more than 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau that revealed to the entire world the horrors born of racism, hate, and indifference, antisemitism is still a lived reality for Jewish communities in Canada and around the world."
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole said that "77 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, antisemitism is once again on the rise around the world. As Canadians, we must stand against the many forms of antisemitism we see today, and ensure that it is called out in all its forms. As we remember the victims of the Holocaust, let us recommit to fighting prejudice and racism in all its forms every day to ensure such horrendous crimes never happen again."
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wrote "on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, let us remember the genocide of six million Jews who lost their lives. Let's make sure the world never knows the horrors of the Holocaust again. Let's fight antisemitism and hatred."
