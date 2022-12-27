Via Rail will resume service between Toronto and Montreal today after being forced to cancel scheduled trains on Christmas Day. A CN train derailment caused service from Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Ottawa to shut down.
Harsh weather conditions also impacted the service on Christmas Eve, with 29 trains decommissioned due to a train derailment. Passengers faced delays of over 18 hours. Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called the situation “unacceptable” on Twitter. Alghabra said that the Transport Ministry has been in contact with Via Rail in an effort to find a quick and effective solution to such events.
Via Rail has confirmed this afternoon that “VIA Rail plans to run TO-OTT and TO-MTL trains with a modified schedule which will be available on our website and communicated to impacted customers as soon as possible.” Via Rail has also confirmed that passengers impacted by the delays will be refunded in full.
