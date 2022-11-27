The City of Montreal will pay over $3 million to protesters whose fundamental rights were breached by police forces. Eight class action lawsuits involving six protests from June 2012 to March 2014 have been settled, with the suits stating that protesters were detained or arrested by police without being able to exercise their rights. The city will publish an official acknowledgment of police wrongdoing during the protests on its website. Eight similar cases have also been settled, with the city agreeing to pay a total of $6 million for all 16 cases. A Quebec Superior Court hearing is scheduled for December 21st where the settlement will need to be approved.
