The City of Montreal has announced that it will be increasing the fines for parking in an unauthorized spot starting in January 2023. The fine will increase from $51 to $60. In addition, several other parking-related fines will also be increased.
These Include:
• Double Parking your vehicle against an already parked car or blocking traffic increasing to $71 (currently $61)
• Parking in spots reserved for people with disabilities increasing to $271 (currently $234)
• Parking in a no-stopping area increasing to $71 (currently $61)
• Parking in a reserved lane increasing to $271 (currently $234)
This is the first time since 2020 that parking fines have been increased.The increase in fines is expected to garner approximately $9 million for the City of Montreal beginning next year.
