Montreal to eliminate library late fees

Montreal has eliminated library late fees in libraries all over the city on Wednesday. However, it does not mean that a Montreal resident will be exempt by libraries if they keep a book at home past the due date.
The plan was in the works for months after late library fees were suspended during the pandemic. Montreal decided to make this permanent — stating that it wanted to make libraries more accessible for low-income readers.
"This strong gesture... eliminates an economic barrier for the Montreal population, especially vulnerable populations, to access to library resources and services," said a news release from the city.
Even though library late fees will no longer be in effect, the catch is that it is only going to apply until a book is 32 days late. After that, Montreal libraries will suspend a person’s card and charge the full cost of replacing the book, DVD or whichever other document that was borrowed, plus a $5 administrative charge.
The new system appears to be designed for greater fees than the ones before the pandemic. If a Montreal resident returns a book after 32 days, the cost to replace the document will not be in effect. However, the $5 administrative fee is non-refundable.
