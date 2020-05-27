On first glance, it looked like Boxing Day on Monday as Montreal stores facing onto the street reopened downtown. As expected, there was a long line headed into the Best Buy store on Ste. Catherine West at about 12:15 pm. Some waiting in line told me they had been waiting for a half-hour to gain access to the chain’s supply of electronics.
But the shopping experience inside the store, and others, is a very different one, almost surreal. As expected, as at every open store, one has to use sanitizer, and Best Buy customers are asked if they have COVID-19 symptoms or are in contact with someone with a positive result.
But inside the store, very much unlike Boxing Day, there were very few customers, to enable maximum social distancing. Customers are asked what they are looking for, so that they can be informed right away if the product is not available. All staff are wearing masks, and most striking of all, many displays are blocked by tape — products that one would normally be able to touch and try out, such as computers, smartphones, soundbars and portable speakers.
Outside Best Buy, on Ste. Catherine between Robert-Bourassa and Bleury, there is not only ongoing construction but fencing and directions on the ground for people to walk to ensure social distancing, which numerous strollers disregarded. The walking directions were not only enforced by patrolling SPVM police (as I found out, having encountered two officers who redirected me), but the Best Buy employee keeping order.
Other stores which attracted sizeable lineups included the Zara clothing store at Montreal Trust, the Simons store across the street, Sports Experts and H&M also nearby. Smaller stores in the area were easily accessible, but had few customers. Another difference from the norm was that the larger stores had designated entrance and exit doors. Some other stores, such as the Gap at the Eaton Centre and the Indigo book store, were still closed. A look at the latter’s website indicated that a couple of Toronto locations were open as of Monday, but all Montreal locations were still closed.
The Bay’s flagship Montreal store has numerous entrance doors, but uniquely, only one was open, at the corner of Ste. Catherine and Union — entering was easy as there was no lineup. Once inside, salespeople seemed especially gratified to see customers, but — other than a sizeable lineup at the Beauty section — there were few people in the very spacious store.
In the past few years, we have taken the Bay to task for having — with the exception of the store directory and directions to the washroom, elevator and dressing rooms — unilingual French signage. On Monday, we saw unilingual French signage on several floors regarding general safety in the store and social distancing on escalators. We asked a saleswoman about the signs, and she indicated that English content is coming.
