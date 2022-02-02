With a new year and the recent municipal election The Suburban wanted to revisit the issue of Montreal’s longtime right turn on red lights prohibition. Montreal and New York City are well known as the only cities in North America that ban right turns on red. But while much of New York City is dense and highly congested with traffic, Montreal is far less so and with a much smaller population.
The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec itself details the advantages of right turns on red in its review. In the Saaq’s own words the advantages include:
• “It harmonizes Quebec regulations with those of most Canadian provinces and American states.”
• “It saves time.”
• “It reduces fuel consumption as well as polluting emissions.”
We daily witness numerous motorists, some with Ontario license plates and even some with Quebec plates, illegally turning right on red on the island.But from what The Suburban recently learned, Montreal is not budging on this issue.
Hugo Bourgoin, media relations official for Montreal, pointed out that when right turns on red were introduced in Quebec in 2003, Montreal asked to be excluded because of, “road safety concerns, particularly for the most vulnerable users.
“Following the public consultation on safe cohabitation between vulnerable users and heavy vehicles in urban areas held in 2017, the Standing Committee on Transportation and Public Works recommended maintaining the ban on turning right at red lights, a recommendation that was subsequently endorsed by the Executive Committee,” The Suburban was told. “The State of Road Safety 2020 [Montreal report] shows that for the period from 2015 to 2020, 3.2 percent of fatal and serious collisions involving a pedestrian occur with a vehicle making a right turn while this rate is 1.2 percent for the cyclists. These accidents occur despite the ban on right turns on red and the work done by the the city and its Vision Zero [the global campaign to eliminate all traffic fatalities] partners.”
The city added that “the implementation of [right turns on red] (VDFR)would therefore go against the principles of the Vision Zero Action Plan adopted by the city, whose target is to reduce to zero the number of deaths and serious injuries on the city’s network by 2040.
However, even New York City has allowed rights on red at some intersections, particularly on Staten Island. “The city’s Department of Transportation says right on red is only implemented at intersections where pedestrian safety will not be jeopardized, and adequate visibility and gaps exist for the turns to be made safely,” says a 2019 NY1 story.
More locally, Laval, just north of Montreal, and a fast growing city that has more traffic than in the past, still allows rights on red, with some exceptions at high-traffic intersections. So do cities immediately south of Montreal which have also quickly developed over the years.
Laval police were not able to provide any statistics regarding accidents caused by right on red turns, saying that “we would have to go through all of the reports to know if the accident was caused by turning right on a red light, and there are a lot of accident reports.” The police later told us that “we are constantly monitoring and checking to find out if there are problematic streets or intersections.”
A 2018 Canadian Press story pointed out that, from 2003 to 2016, according to statistics it obtained from Transports Quebec, seven people died as a result of motorists turning right on a red light. Statistics from 2017 and 2018 were not available. Thirty-seven people were seriously injured and 1,140 were slightly injured. However, the numbers declined over time, as motorists and pedestrians became more accustomed to the right on red rule.
The Transport Ministry told CP at the time that rights on red are safe if they are properly done, as in motorists stopping and looking before they proceed. The ministry also said that rights on red only represented one percent of all accidents at that time.The SAAQ’s 2020 statistics list the amounts of traffic deaths and injuries regarding motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists, but the statistics do not specify the exact cause of accidents.We have asked Transports Quebec for more specific statistics.
Toronto, a high-traffic city, still allows right turns on red. While a 2019 Toronto traffic report said that a right-on-red prohibition would conceivably protect pedestrians and cyclists, it points put that “historically about two percent of pedestrian KSI (killed and serious injuries) collisions and four percent of cyclists KSI collisions have been with right turning vehicle turning on a red signal.
