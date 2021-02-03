You’re not imagining it: Montreal is sporting a heck of a lot more à louer signs these days.
The residential rental vacancy rate has soared in Montreal over the last year, according to a survey conducted by the Corporation des propriétaires immobiliers du Québec (CORPIQ).
Drops in immigration, employment, mobility and in-person schooling have all taken their toll on the city’s rental stock, the rate of empty apartments and homes on the Island of Montreal hitting 6% in December, from a low of 1% in May.
It means more choice for apartment hunters but a harder time for property owners large and small. In fact, the rate hovered around the lower number for much of the last two years.
CORPIQ public affairs director Hans Brouillette says the pandemic and economic crisis are particularly affecting rentals in Montreal. “People who work in retail, restaurants, tourism and the cultural sector experience more uncertainty about their jobs. In addition, the student population and immigrants also represent a sharp drop in rental demand” he said in a release. “In addition to these factors, there is the accommodation rented to tourists which increases the supply of the residential market.”
This rising rate also affects rents: the average annual growth in rents in Quebec was 1.9% in 2019, but decreased to as little as 1.2% in 2020, i.e. the average annual level for the last 15 years. But almost a third of Montreal owners expect a more difficult relocation season this year, says Brouillette. “Optimism is much less in Montreal than in Quebec as a whole.”
The higher numbers don’t hold outside of Montreal however. Vacancy rates are rising overall but much more slowly in neighboring regions; as low as one 1.2% in Lanaudiere and 1.4% in Monteregie and Laval, despite the latter having undergone particularly rapid and aggressive development in terms of condominiums and rental properties in the last 10 years.
“I can see it’s accurate in the Montreal region but on a macro level” says Michael Revah, co-owner and property manager for Corev Immobilier, which operates properties across the region, from Ahuntsic to Brossard and from Outremont to Côte Saint-Luc.
“The numbers overall may be accurate, but remember in real estate it’s about location, so some neighborhoods are seeing far different numbers than others.” He says the vacancy rate for his properties remain steady at 3% “but traffic is definitely down. At this time a year ago, we were receiving about three to five visits a day whereas now it’s about five to seven per week.”
Revah says that a lot of landlords will be suffering this year, but that his company responded aggressively by upping their marketing game. “We’re spending maybe four times what we would normally spend to make sure our properties are out there, and that people can see them. We also have fairly new buildings, they are clean and we have strong management and are really on the ball so we deliver quickly in terms of paperwork and keys, getting people in quickly. Ultimately though, these days people are only moving if they have to.”
He says a particular new phenomenon is homeowners who have initiated significant and costly renovations which have slowed to a snail’s pace or stopped completely due to pandemic restrictions, are searching for short-term housing. It’s a possible boon to smaller property owners who are facing mortgage and tax payments with little revenue these days, he says. “Landlords in a tough situation should consider maybe short-term rental agreements, maybe from three to four months which can help them bridge the gap.”
