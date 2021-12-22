Montreal's 2022 budget includes an average two percent property tax increase, a funding increase for the Montreal police of six percent, for a total of $724 million, and $50 million to boost a downtown battered by COVID.
The property tax increase amounts to $83 more for the average family home compared to 2021.
Of the nearly $6.5 billion budget, up 1.3 percent from last year, $10 million will be devoted to the vulnerable, including a doubling of spending for the homeless, amounting to $5.9 million. There will also be more spending on bicycle paths and public transit.
“The health situation has created uncertainty," Plante said.
Other facts from the budget:
• A 1.5 percent tax increase for non-residential properties.
• A 10-year capital works program of $19.54 billion.
• Nearly 18 percent of the budget is devoted to public security.
• Police will have body cameras beginning in 2022, for $17 million over 10 years.
• Seventeen percent is devoted to servicing the debt.
• An amount of $111 million will be devoted to create 12,000 affordable social housing units.
• More than $4.1 million will be devoted to climate change measures.
• Companies will be charged for water consumption beginning in 2023.
• More than $414.5 million will be spent over 10 years for the ongoing redesign of Ste. Catherine West and McGill College.
• Businesses will pay lower taxes on the first $900,000 of property value — it was $750,000 last year.
• Of the west end and West Island boroughs, Île-Bizard—Ste-Geneviève will see a 5.1 per cent property tax increase, Verdun three percent, Côte-des-Neiges—NDG and Outremont 2.7 per cent, Lachine 1.4 per cent, and St. Laurent 1.6 per cent.
