Rabbi Reuben Poupko of Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue, Rabbi Mark Fishman of Congregation Beth Tikvah and Rabbi Adam Schier of Congregation Shaar Hashomayim are at the Polish-Ukrainian border. They want to determine how other Canadians can help out as well.
"Reaching the Ukrainian border was both devastating and heartbreaking," Rabbi Fishman wrote on Facebook Wednesday. "You see hundreds of Ukrainians entering Poland with nothing but a backpack. As we approached the boarder a sombre and heavy mood came upon us. Seeing Ukrainians fleeing with fear in their eyes was devastating. What can a person possibly do to help?!
"And then as we reached the very border (just 20 metres away) a golden tent was set up amongst so many others that were offering food, medicine and blankets. As we got closer we saw the words 'Rescuers Without Borders.' They are an Israeli NGO offering help and assistance. In the very middle of darkness, we found Israelis lighting up a small corner of the world with hope and help."
Rabbi Poupko described to CTV, the trauma on the face of kids… people who were told they had a chance to leave and had to gather everything they cherished in a knapsack in 20 minutes....it's just a heartbreak."
"We met with some people whose families in Montreal had told us that their relatives had fled Ukraine for Poland," Rabbi Poupko told the network. "We brought them what they had asked for, what they needed....There's a flood of volunteers in the centres, a flood of people who are opening their homes to complete strangers from a foreign land, who are bringing Ukrainians into their homes. It's really quite remarkable to see."
