Montreal public transit is now free for children 11 and under, as long as they are accompanied by a person 14 or older with a validated ticket. It is a new measure by the Metropolitan Regional Transportation Authority (ARTM).
This change will be in effect for all modes of transportation — including the Metro, bus, and train. Students who are 18 and older will also be able to enjoy a 40% discount on their monthly passes.
Additionally, on Montreal’s north and south shores, a single pass called “All Modes” is going to give people access to every form of public transportation. This pass will be launched in Montreal, Laval, and Longueuil, by 2022.
The ARTM plan is to reduce the different types of fares from 700 to around 100. It’s a revised structure that is expected to be implemented by 2024.
