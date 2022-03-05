Montreal's public health department opposed the most recent provincial-imposed curfew because of little evidence of its potential effectiveness against COVID and the possible effects on the most vulnerable, says a City of Montreal ethics review.
The review was originally redacted when given to Radio-Canada as the result of their access to information request, but after complaints, the documents were unredacted.
The Montreal Health Department was also concerned how the population was tired of back and forth pandemic measures, domestic violence victims being forced to stay home and the possibility of people adopting risky behaviour.
The document encouraged the adoption of alternate measures.
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade tweeted Friday that Premier François Legault "does not tell the truth to Quebecers. The latest curfew was not a public health recommendation and in his usual lack of transparency, refused to answer our questions."
Health Minister Christian Dubé replied that Anglade was "wrong, wrong and more wrong. The recommendation to have a curfew came from Public Health, as Omicron was hitting everywhere in December."
As previously reported, the documents initially received by Radio-Canada showed that former Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda had sought evidence justifying the late December curfew hours before it was announced.
