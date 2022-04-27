The City of Montreal is providing $1.5 million in funding for the planned new Montreal Holocaust Museum on St. Laurent Blvd. that is expected to open in 2025, the MHM announced Wednesday.
Mayor Valérie Plante announced the support while attending a special Yom Hashoah Vehagvurah commemoration event on the morning of April 27.
"Each year, alongside its partners, the City of Montreal commemorates Yom Hashoah," Plante told the event. "We remember all those who lost their lives and all those who put their lives at risk to save others. For over 40 years, the Montreal Holocaust Museum has worked to educate and raise awareness about the genocide of millions of Jews. As our City Council recognizes May as Jewish Heritage Month, the City reiterates its commitment to celebrate the Jewish community’s contributions to the development of Montreal and to fight antisemitism in the city on a daily basis.”
The MHM welcomed the support, and noted it comes as the annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust commemoration was about to take place April 27 and 28. They pointed out that "in February 2022, the museum officially announced its plans to build a new museum at 3535 St. Laurent Boulevard in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough.
"This relocation and expansion project addresses growing public interest and demand for opportunities to learn about the history of the Holocaust, human rights, and the fight against racism and antisemitism. The purpose-built facility will allow the MHM to inspire anew generation of visitors to draw upon the lessons of the Holocaust and promote tolerance and respect for diversity. The Museum’s Give Voice campaign was launched to help fundraise for the $90-million project which also has contributions from Canadian Heritage, the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec, the Azrieli Foundation, various foundations, and numerous private donors."
Richard Schnurbach, President of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, was pleased with Montreal's announcement.
“This remarkable support confirms the ongoing commitment of the City of Montreal to fight antisemitism, racism, and other forms of discrimination, notably through education. In a context marked by the rise of discrimination against minorities, Holocaust education remains essential for building vigilant and tolerant citizens.”
Daniel Amar, Director of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, said that “as Mayor Valérie Plante has repeatedly reminded us, the City of Montreal has zero tolerance for racism and antisemitism. By supporting the new Museum project, the city is asserting its leadership in promotion of human rights and the fight against all forms of discrimination.”
The MHM also pointed out the project involves an international architectural competition.
"The first stage of the competition has concluded, and the jury selected the following four finalists from thirty-two projects received from nine countries: Atelier TAG et L’OEUF architectes en consortium, Saucier+Perrotte Architectes, KPMB Architects + Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker, and Pelletier de Fontenay + NEUF architect(e)s. The architecture firm selected for the design of the new Museum will be announced in July 2022."
