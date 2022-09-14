Montreal property evaluation for 2023-25 up an average 32.4 percent

Property evaluations for the 2023-2024-2025 property roll have gone up an average 32.4 percent in Montreal, up from 13.7 percent three years ago and 5.9 percent six years ago.
"The assessment roll is the document in which is indicated, for property tax purposes, the characteristics and value of all the immovables in the territory of a jurisdiction," a City of Montreal statement points out. "These rolls will be in effect as of January 1, 2023. The annual municipal budget, adopted this fall, will precisely determine the tax measures, the applicable tax rates and the variation in municipal taxes. Note that an increase in the value of a property will not automatically result in an equivalent increase in the tax bill."
The statement adds that "the total value of the 502,789 assessment units entered on the 2023-2024-2025 rolls of the Montreal agglomeration reached $526.3 billion.
"This represents a growth in the tax base of $141.8 billion since the tabling of the 2020-2021-2022 rolls, the total value of which was $384.5 billion at the time of tabling. This growth stems from the combined effect of the addition of new buildings or improvements to existing buildings and the evolution of the market between July 1, 2018 and July 1, 2021."
The city further detailed that the value of homes with five units or less increased by 35.6 percent on average, and those with six units or more increased by 35.1 percent. Non-residential buildings increased by 25.7 percent. Industrial buildings increased the most, at 60.5 percent.
"Certain categories of non-residential buildings, strongly affected by the slowdown in activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, show an increase in value well below average or even a decrease in value."
Amongst the island's boroughs and municipalities, the largest evaluation increases are in Montreal East (52.5%), Senneville (45.9%) and Dollard des Ormeaux (45.1%).
"The significant increase in the value of the role of Montreal East is explained by the significant place occupied by industrial buildings in its property tax base."
Those with valuations above 40 percent include the cities of Montreal West, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Baie-d'Urfé, and the boroughs of Lachine (42.6%) and Pierrefonds-Roxboro (40.8%). St. Laurent is at 39 percent. Most boroughs have an increase of between 30 and 35 percent, but Ville-Marie (downtown Montreal) has an increase of 15.7 percent, "which is explained by the large proportion of commercial buildings or offices found there. These show small increases or decreases in value."
Côte St. Luc will be posting information about its evaluation on its website, cotesaintluc.org. To find out about the evaluation of your property, go to montreal.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.