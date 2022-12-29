A Montreal correctional officer has been suspended following the death of a detainee inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. 21-year-old Nicous D’Andre Spring fell unconscious after the correctional officer performed an undisclosed physical procedure on him. Spring was transported to hospital on December 24th and died the next day from his injuries. The Ministry of Public Safety has suspended the officer after conducting a preliminary analysis of the situation, an administrative investigation is currently ongoing. The ministry is refraining from further comments in order to abide by regulations “regarding the confidentiality of personal files”
Quebec Public Security minister François Bonnardel says that he is "very concerned" about Spring’s passing and is asking that officials reveal the exact circumstances that lead to his death. The minister offered his condolences to Spring’s family in a statement reading, “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loves ones of the victim.” Provincial police are investigating the situation as well.
A spokesperson for the ministry Marie- Josée Montminy stated, "It is up to the police to determine whether charges should be laid following a criminal investigation and to the coroner to determine the cause of death." Mathieu Lavoie, head of the union representing Quebec corrections officers revealed that jail workers placed a spit guard on Spring during the altercation to prevent him from biting officers. A supervisor ordered jail workers to utilize pepper spray on Spring while he still wore the mask. Lavoie stated that "There needs to be an internal review and lessons need to be learned."
Spring, an aspiring Montreal-born rapper who went by the moniker YK Lyrical was in Bordeaux after being arrested on December 20th. Spring pled not guilty to uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and assaulting a police officer. Spring has been arrested three times prior. The investigation is being conducted by the Sûreté du Québec’s Crimes Against the Person unit. Stephane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec stated that an autopsy will shed light on the causes of Springs's death.
