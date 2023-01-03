The SPVM is asking for the public’s help to locate 41-year-old Adam Connelly who has been missing since January 2nd. Connelly was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area.
He reportedly has been driving a grey 2011 GMC Terrain with a Quebec licence plate number of E71 SYD. Connelly is 5’1 and weighs 220 pounds. He responds to both English and French and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing a camouflage-style coat along with aviator sunglasses and a dark-coloured tuque. Montreal police say his health and safety is possibly at risk and request that anyone with information concerning his location to call 911.
