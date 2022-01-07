Montreal police chief wants fewer stations

Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron has told the city's Finance Committee that he wants fewer police stations to help manage the SPVM's budget, and that he also favours a new model.
"I no longer believe in the current structure," Caron told St. Laurent mayor Alan DeSousa, who sought a commitment not to close more police stations. "If we maintain the current 30 neighborhood stations on the island of Montreal, there will be a shortage of 250 police officers. Police are in the stations when they should be on the road.... Find me a city in North America that has 30 stations."
As The Suburban reported throughout 2020, much outrage followed the news that Station 11 in NDG was merged with Station 9 in Côte St. Luc, and the NDG station was eventually closed despite many, including former Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, calling for at least a satellite station to remain in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.