Investigators from the Montreal police Major Crimes unit arrested two suspects on Thursday in connection with the 21st homicide of 2021 that occured in downtown Montreal on September 18th.
The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse today to face murder charges.
At approximately 1:40 a.m. on September 18th, a group in their early twenties crossed paths with the alleged attackers at the intersection of Sherbrooke West and Mansfield street.
Following a verbal conflict, it is alleged that the suspects physically attacked the group of young adults.
During the altercation, a 23-year-old man was struck by a sharp object.
Emergency services were called and the young man was transported to the hospital and he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
A second victim injured in the altercation was also transported to the hospital in critical condition and required emergency surgery, however according to police his condition is no longer critical.
