Montreal orgs struggle to serve asylum seekers

For months, groups serving asylum-seekers in Montreal have been mobilizing to respond to the distress of their clientele and remedy the flaws of what they call a deficient reception system, as local teams are close to exhaustion, according to a coalition of consultation committees in fourteen Montreal neighborhoods.
Services are stretched to the maximum at Côte-des-Neiges community food resource Cafeteria MultiCaf. “We are at 400% of our capacity, without substantial funding to meet emerging needs,” says general manager Jean-Sébastien Patrice.
Over in Montreal-North, which was the epicenter of the COVID pandemic, the community continues to face the thorny problems encountered by this orphan clientele, including the lack of financial resources, stress and post-traumatic shocks as well as 'other difficulties that affect many single-parent families, young people and children,' says Gary Obas, director general of the Organization for Integration, Citizenship and Inclusion (L'ICI).
Meanwhile, Ahuntsic-Cartierville is caught between Montreal North and Saint-Laurent, two territories with a strong presence of asylum seekers, says local group CALDA. “We can see that the organizations in the bordering territories cannot provide all the assistance needed and asylum seekers move from one neighborhood to another in search of resources, which clearly shows that the community sector, funded as it currently is, is under-equipped.”
The coalition, which includes Bienvenue à NDG, is concerned about the repercussions of this new crisis and urging Quebec City and Ottawa to act quickly and in a concerted manner to meet the urgent needs of asylum seekers and give them access to all public services while respecting their dignity and their rights. "The inadmissibility of asylum seekers to a large number of government programs and services further jeopardizes this particularly vulnerable population," said Stephan Reichhold, director of the Table de concertation des organizations serving refugees and immigrants (TCRI).
Last year a record number of asylum seekers, nearly 60,000, registered in Quebec.
The coalition is asking, among other things for increased funding for community organizations, all sectors combined; to annul the 1996 Council of Ministers decision limiting access to public services for asylum seekers; to make this population eligible for the entire Integration Accompaniment and Support Program (PASI) of the Immigration ministry, as well as for subsidized childcare services and employability measures funded by Service Québec; to strengthen legal support services for asylum seekers, and set up a temporary accommodation system for those who do not have access to decent housing.
