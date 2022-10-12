Over 1,000 volunteers are traveling around Montreal to begin the city’s third homelessness census. Beginning Tuesday night, Volunteers spread across 225 sectors compared to 163 sectors from 2018’s survey. Homelessness across the island has noticeably increased since the previous census according to many who actively work with the homeless. The current census is setting out to provide clarity as to why the number of homeless people on the street has increased, although Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts has stated some pre-existing explanations, citing the pandemic and rising cost of living in Montreal. "We know that there's been an impact because of the pandemic … the other thing that we know for absolute certainty because we can measure it is the price of housing in Montreal has gone up,"Watts said.
The census is conducted entirely by volunteers who for the first time will be including the West Island in the survey. CEO of the Old Brewery Mission James Hughes hopes that by focusing on the circumstances that lead to an increase in homelessness the census can pinpoint a proper explanation for the numbers increase in the homeless population.
Some doubt that the census will provide the clarity it sets out to achieve. Chez Doris executive director, Marina Boulos-Winton, has criticized aspects of the census, citing that female victims of abuse will refuse or not be able to properly explain their current situation to volunteers. As Boulos-Winton explains. Watts also expressed concern that the system is flawed, showing doubt that the census will consider invisible homelessness, people who do not have a home but are not currently staying at a shelter or live in unsustainable conditions, but not openly on the street.
Resilience Montreal executive director David Chapman has decided against the organization's participation, citing that the previous census has not changed the number of services and resources that have been offered to help the homeless. He has also criticized the method of conducting the census “There aren't any homeless that I know of that are looking forward to being counted. They don't find it to be the most humanizing thing … and it's not something that reassures them.”
According to Caroline Dusablon, the overseer of urban partnerships for the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, all volunteers will be trained on how to properly approach the homeless without disrespecting them. The previous census in 2018 counted 3,149 people, with Boulos-Winton hoping that the current survey’s numbers will prompt more action from the government.
